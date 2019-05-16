Stack Overflow confirms breach, but customer data said to be unaffected

Developer knowledge sharing site Stack Overflow has confirmed hackers breached its systems, but said customer data is unaffected.

“Over the weekend, there was an attack on Stack Overflow,” wrote Mary Ferguson, vice president of engineering at Stack Overlow. “We have confirmed that some level of production access was gained on May 11.”

“We discovered and investigated the extent of the access and are addressing all known vulnerabilities,” said Ferguson. “We have not identified any breach of customer or user data,” she said.

An investigation into the breach is ongoing.

The company otherwise remained tightlipped about the breach, its cause, and the effect. We’ve sent several questions to the company but did not immediately hear back.

Stack Overlow has more than 50 million developer members who use the site to share code and knowledge. It remains one of the top 50 most popular sites on the web, according to rankings by internet analytics site Alexa.

Read more: