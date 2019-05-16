Find out how to save €200 on Disrupt Berlin 2019

Calling all startup fans across Europe and around the world. The TechCrunch crew’s planning return-trip number seven to host Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. The official registration doesn’t open until June, but we’ve got a little sumpin’ sumpin’ to save you serious money right now. Are you in?

Simply sign up for our mailing list before registration opens, and we’ll trim €200 off the super early-bird price of any Disrupt Berlin pass.

When you join our mailing list, we’ll send you a link for an additional €200 off when registration opens. Then sit back, relax and plan your Disrupt strategy knowing that you get to experience all the excitement and opportunity Disrupt Berlin offers — at the lowest possible price.

Disrupt Berlin’s diverse startup community includes attendees and participants from more than 50 countries, including European Union members, Israel, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, India, China and South Korea.

Join your community — tech founders, investors, developers, marketers, engineers and designers — for two full days packed with dynamic programming. Explore and network in Startup Alley. Our famed exhibit hall is home to hundreds of the most innovative early-stage startups. You never know who you might meet or the effect that a chance meeting could have on your business goals.

You’ll find the TC Top Picks in Startup Alley, too. TechCrunch editors curate and showcase a group of promising startups that reflect the best in various tech categories. They get to exhibit for free and receive a ton of media and investor attention.

Don’t miss the Startup Battlefield. This epic pitch-off competition features a cadre of phenomenal startups vying for $50,000 cash, the Disrupt cup and the kind of media and investor exposure that can literally alter a startup’s success trajectory. It’s a must-see thrill ride.

We’ll have more information in the coming weeks on how you can apply to both the Startup Battlefield and the TC Top Picks program, so keep checking back.

No Disrupt event is complete without a stellar roster of speakers, panelists, Q&A Sessions, demos and workshops. Just some of last year’s speakers included Frank Salzgeber from the European Space Agency and Lizzie Chapman from ZestMoney, an Indian fintech startup. We’re building out the programming as we speak, and we’ll keep you posted on which tech icons, famous founders and high-return investors will grace our stages.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December at Arena Berlin. Play it smart and save big. Join our mailing list today, and you’ll save an extra €200 off your Disrupt Berlin pass.