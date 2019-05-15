New ‘Black Mirror’ trailer features Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie… and more dystopia

“Black Mirror” is coming back for its fifth season to once again show us why technology’s progress means we can no longer have nice things.

The new season will tell three stories written by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Featured performers include Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The last “Black Mirror” feature to appear on Netflix was the interactive epic “Bandersnatch,” which let viewers determine the fate of characters throughout the course of the story.

It was an experiment that could cost Netflix, thanks to a lawsuit from Chooseco, the company behind the “Choose your own adventure” series of books that inspired Black Mirror’s experiment in storytelling.

The fifth season likely marks a return to straight episodic narratives, with Cyrus featured in what “Variety” called a “meta storyline” about a celebrity who undergoes a transformation to attract more fans.

The new episodes will drop on Netflix June 5.