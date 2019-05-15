Having trouble with Amazon Alexa? You’re not the only one. [Update: It’s fixed.]

Update: An Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch “This afternoon we had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service. The Alexa service is now operating normally.”

If your requests to Alexa are being met with answers like “I’m having some trouble, please try again later,” you are not alone. Multiple users are reporting connection issues with Amazon’s voice assistant. According to Down Detector’s outage tracker and live outage map, issues are currently being detected around the world, with user reports starting around 7PM EST.

@amazon Hey, alexa is down. what’s going on? — Jordan McCrea (@ShiningArmoire) May 15, 2019

Also down over here she says “I’m having some trouble, please try again later” multiple devices in my house doing the same thing — Jefferson James (@Jeffjames696969) May 16, 2019

We’ve reached out to Amazon and will update this post when more information is available.