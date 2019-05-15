Daily Crunch: SF bans agencies from using facial recognition tech

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. San Francisco passes city government ban on facial recognition tech

The Stop Secret Surveillance Ordinance, introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, is the first ban of its kind for a major American city.

The ban would not impact facial recognition tech deployed by private companies, but it would affect any companies selling tech to city agencies, including the police department.

2. Uber Black launches Quiet Driver Mode

The “Quiet Mode” feature is free and available to everyone in the United States, but only on Uber Black and Uber Black SUV premium rides. Users can select “Quiet preferred,” “happy to chat” or leave the setting at “No preference.”

3. New secret-spilling flaw affects almost every Intel chip since 2011

Security researchers have found a new class of vulnerabilities in Intel chips which, if exploited, can be used to steal sensitive information directly from the processor.

4. Facebook introduces ‘one strike’ policy to combat abuse of its live-streaming service

Facebook is cracking down on its live-streaming service after it was used to broadcast the shocking mass shootings that left 50 dead at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand in March.

5. American Express is acquiring Resy

Resy launched back in 2014 as a platform that allowed users to buy reservations from restaurants in situations where they’d usually have to book months in advance. Over time, Resy realized the opportunity to provide software to restaurants.

6. Jeff Bezos personally dumps a truckload of dirt on FedEx’s future

Amazon broke ground yesterday on a three-million-square-foot Prime Air airport outside Cincinnati (in Kentucky).

7. CEO Howard Lerman on building a public company and the future of Yext

In our interview, Lerman passionately defended the idea that “a company is the ultimate vehicle in America to effect good in the world.” (Extra Crunch membership required.)