Game of Thrones’ showrunners are making the next Star Wars movie

Love it or hate it, Game of Thrones ends this week. The series finale will air this upcoming Sunday, capping a final season that has been criticized for being too short, too rushed and, at times, too damned hard to see. Seemingly immune to the ires of the internet, the series’ showrunners are moving right from one heavily debated property to another: Star Wars.

We’ve known for a while now that GoT showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were working on at least one Star Wars movie, but details thus far had been pretty light. Where would their movie fit into the release schedule?

Thanks to a talk from Walt Disney CEO Bog Iger at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit today, we now know a bit more: it’ll be the next Star Wars movie released after 2019’s Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

TheWrap quotes Iger here as saying:

We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for ‘Game of Thrones’ and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying anything more about that.

It’s worth noting, however, that “next” doesn’t mean it’s coming right away.

As Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a few weeks ago, Disney is taking a hiatus on Star Wars movies after Episode IX to spend some time figuring out how it all plays out from here. According to the release schedule that Disney/Fox published earlier this month, we likely won’t be seeing this one until the end of 2022 at the earliest.

While they’re taking a hiatus from Star Wars movies, they’re not taking a hiatus from Star Wars overall. As Iger noted today, Disney is currently working on two live-action Star Wars series (one called The Mandalorian, and one focusing on Cassian Andor around the time leading up to Rogue One) that’ll air on its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, but he also says he expects at least one additional as-of-yet unannounced series to debut before the next movie.