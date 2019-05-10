Daily Crunch: Uber goes public

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

At long last, it’s lift-off for Uber.

After pricing its initial public offering at $45 per share — at the bottom end of the range it set previously — to raise $8.1 billion, the transportation company began trading today on the New York Stock Exchange, and the shares opened at $42.

2. Jeff Bezos aims Blue Origin at the Moon

Bezos took the stage in front of select members of the media, executives, government officials and a gaggle of middle schoolers to reveal new details of his plan to get to the Moon by 2024.

3. Flaws in a popular GPS tracker leak real-time locations and can remotely activate its microphone

The Chinese-manufactured white-label location tracker, rebranded and sold by more than a dozen companies — including Pebbell by HoIP Telecom, OwnFone Footprint and SureSafeGo — contains security flaws, which security researchers say are so severe the device should be recalled.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook talks WWDC student program, coding initiatives and SAP

We talk to the Apple CEO about coding literacy, the SAP partnership and some other interesting topics. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

5. Justice Department charges Chinese hacker for 2015 Anthem breach

U.S. prosecutors have brought charges against a Chinese national for his alleged involvement in the data breach at health insurance giant Anthem announced in 2015 that resulted in the theft of 78.8 million records.

6. Smartphone shipments hit a five-year low in North America

That’s bad, but also in line with what we’ve been seeing globally.

7. Facebook AR/VR product head Hugo Barra is being replaced

After initially being hired to lead the whole VR division, Barra will now be leading global AR/VR partnerships, while Erick Tseng, Facebook’s director of product management, will be replacing Barra in his most recent role leading AR/VR product management.