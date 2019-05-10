Blue Moon Brewing is capitalizing on Bezos’ news with a lunar lander keg

Every so often, a big corporation manages to play the news cycle just right. Generally such things aren’t recommended and can fairly easily backfire, but the MillerCoors-owned Blue Moon Brewery would have been silly not to have capitalized on yesterday’s big announcement from Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.

The company fired off a silly tweet yesterday and is doubling down with the announcement of a limited edition keg “inspired” by the newly announced Blue Moon lunar lander. It’s set for a release in July, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

As for what it will look like — the above is clearly just a mock-up. One assumes Bezos and co. will have to play along if the thing is going to look like Blue Origin’s model, with a couple of taps up top. Pricing, availability and all that good stuff will be arriving closer to its July 20 launch. The real thing, meanwhile, isn’t set to arrive until 2024, coinciding with Vice President Mike Pence’s stated goals for a U.S. return to the lunar surface.

In the meantime, you can watch the full unveiling here: