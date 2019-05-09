Samsung’s CEO says Galaxy Fold launch news is arriving soon

Samsung has been understandably silent about the Galaxy Fold for the last couple of weeks. The company’s been reassessing issues with the foldable’s display after initially chalking up problems with review units to small sample sizes and user error. It’s tough to say how difficult and expensive a fix will be, but this surely isn’t the sort of press it was hoping for with its first-to-market device.

CEO DJ Koh is finally ready to talk about the Fold — or at least offer news that there will soon be news. The exec told The Korea Herald that Samsung, “has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion in a couple of days (on the launch).”

What Koh appears to be referring to specifically are the gaps in the fold mechanism that allowed material to get behind the display, damaging it when pressure was applied to the touchscreen.

From the sound of things, Samsung is hoping to have an update on timing at some point this week or early next, at the latest. Koh added, “We will not be too late,” which the paper took to be a suggestion that the Fold will begin shipping earlier than expected.

Samsung no doubt is hoping to have it out sooner than later, but the Note debacle’s two recalls should serve as a reminder that these things ought not be rushed.