Watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote right here

Google’s annual developer conference starts today, beginning as usual with a consumer-focused keynote where the company unveils new technology — devices, software, services and more for the first time. Today, we’re expecting to get news about Google’s new budget Pixel device, the Pixel 3a; its new mobile operating system Android Q; a new smart hub for the home, the Google Hub Max; and perhaps updates to other recently announced technology like game streaming service Stadia or the A.I. technology, Duplex. And plenty of other surprises, too, we hope!

The conference kicks off with the consumer keynote at 10 AM Pacific Time (1 PM on the East Coast and 6 PM in London). The developer keynote follows at 12:45 PM PST.

You can watch the live stream right here on this page, starting at 10 AM PST.

If you don’t have time to watch, don’t worry — TechCrunch will have all the news from I/O here: techcrunch.com/tag/google-i-o-2019