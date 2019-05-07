Tourlane raises a $47M C round led by Sequoia and Spark Capital

There still exists an old-fashioned problem in travel: group travel which requires individuals and groups to plan and book personalized, multi-day tours online.

Tourlane is a major player in this sector and has today announced it’s raised $47 million in a round led by Sequoia and Spark Capital alongside investors from the B round, including DN Capital and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures. This Series C funding comes 6 months after the B, and will be used for further international expansion, hiring and product development.

Julian Stiefel, Co-CEO & cofounder of Tourlane said in a statement: “The additional capital will help us strengthen our position and continue our international growth to create the best experience in travel. We’re thrilled to continue working with our high-class investors and are extremely proud of the hard work, commitment and effort of our great team at Tourlane.”

Tourlane works directly with service providers and offers customers flights, accommodations, tours, activities, and transfer options in one place, thus saving time when coordinating multiple bookings from different vendors or working with offline travel agents. The platform provides real-time pricing, availability, instant trip visualization, and drag-and-drop adjustments to make multi-day trip planning easier.

Andrew Reed, Partner at Sequoia, said: “Tourlane’s impressive growth and passionate community of users reinforce the uniqueness of what they’re doing. Tourlane is truly redefining the way people experience travel.”

Tourlane employs more than 200 people.