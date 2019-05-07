Google Maps AR directions rolls out today on Pixel phones

One of the more bizarre, yet intriguing, demos from last year’s Google I/O is now available for real users. AR walking directions in Google Maps is finally rolling out to Pixel users today.

Augmented reality directions will let users better orient themselves when they pop open Google Maps and will give users more visual cues to ensure they’re not getting lost. The directions will surface in a camera view and will place arrows in physical space.

The mode can help you when your phone’s GPS is a little off as the phone identifies visual attributes of your space and matches it to what information it has about your location in the cloud.

We got a hands-on with the AR Maps feature earlier this year and were generally impressed.

No mention of when this feature might be coming to non-Pixel phones, with the company noting that this is an “early preview.”