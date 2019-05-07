Google is bringing AI assistant Duplex to the web

Last year at Google I/O, the tech giant’s annual developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., the company showed off a splashy demo of an artificial intelligence assistant, Duplex, that could book reservations on your behalf via the phone. Now, Google is gearing up to launch Duplex on the Web, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced at Google I/O this morning.

Duplex, which is live in 44 states, is now expanding beyond the phone and voice to the web. To start, Duplex will be focused on a couple of narrow use cases: car bookings and movie ticketing, Pichai said.

Let’s say, for example, you get a calendar reminder about an upcoming trip. You can then ask Google to rent a car for your next trip. Duplex will then open up the car rental company’s website and fill out all of the necessary information on your behalf. Before submitting the request, you can double check the details.

Pichai said Google will share more details on Duplex’s web version later this year.