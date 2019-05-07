Google Assistant gets driving mode

Google’s Assistant app for your phone is getting a voice-enabled driving mode, the company announced today at its annual developer conference. The idea is to bring relevant activities front and center. The Driving Mode dashboard features personalized suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media.

Within driving mode, for example, you can see if you have a dinner reservation and if so, can quickly tap to navigate there via Google Maps. Once you’re in navigation, you can say, “Hey, Google, play some jazz.” If your mom calls, a notification will appear within the Maps app, asking you if you want to answer the phone. You can then simply say “yes” or “no.”

Driving mode, coming this summer on Android, will automatically launch when you connect your phone to your car’s bluetooth. If you’re not connected to your car, you can just say, “Hey Google, let’s drive.”

In addition to driving mode, Google is making it possible to use Assistant to remotely control your car. For example, you could ask Google to adjust your car’s temperature before you get in. This feature will be available in “the coming months” to cars compatible with Hyundai’s “Blue Link” and Mercedes-Benz’s “Mercedes me connect.”