Android Q scores a system-wide ‘Dark Theme’

Google is bringing a system-wide dark mode to Android Q. It’s called Dark Theme and it’s exactly what you would expect, changing white page elements to solid black across the OS for friendlier night-time viewing.

You’ll be able to activate dark mode by tapping a dedicate tile in Quick Settings or it can be auto-triggered when you turn on battery-saver mode. The company says the mode “it will help you save battery,” highlighting how “Dark Theme” will fire up less pixels on your OLED device.

It looks like the theme will be coming to all of the first-party Android apps. Developers should be able to bring the functionality to their apps to easily trigger dark modes when Dark Theme is enabled.

Google acknowledged it was a small update, but that didn’t stop the crowd from whopping it up.