Android now powers 2.5B devices

At its I/O developer conference, Google today announced that Android now runs over 2.5 billion devices. That’s up from 2 billion the company announced two years ago.

This means overall Android growth remains on pace, though it’s not exactly accelerating. From September 2015 to May 2017, the company added about 400 million new devices. It took another two years to add 500 million additional devices.

Android remains the most popular mobile operating system, though over the course of the last few years, Google also invested in KaiOS, the outgrowth of Mozilla’s failed Firefox OS. We didn’t hear much about KaiOS at I/O so far, but there is a good chance that this platform will become more important over time as more users come online in developing countries, something Google is quite aware of.