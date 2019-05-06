Microsoft and Red Hat launch a new event-driven Kubernetes autoscaling tool

It’s not a developer conference until somebody talks about Kubernetes, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft is highlighting a number of new features around the container orchestration service at its Build conference today.

Most of these are relatively minor and involve features like better support for Azure Policy, new tools for building and debugging containers, and updates to the Azure Container registry which now allows users to automate their continuous integration and deployment workflows using Helm charts.

What’s most interesting here, however, is KEDA, a new open-source collaboration between Red Hat and Microsoft that helps developers deploy serverless, event-driven containers. Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling, or KEDA, as the tool is called allows users to build their own event-driven applications on top of Kubernetes. KEDA handles the triggers to respond to events that happen in other services and scales workloads as needed.

KEDA works in any public or private cloud and on-premises, including, unsurprisingly, Azure Kubernetes Service and Red Hat’s OpenShift. With this, developers can also now take Azure Functions, Microsoft’s serverless platform, and deploy it as a container in Kubernetes clusters, including on OpenShift.