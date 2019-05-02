May Mobility COO and co-founder Alisyn Malek at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10

Even as the giants of the autonomous vehicle industry were setting ambitious timelines for their robotaxi deployments, May Mobility was already hitting the streets.

The startup launched its first low-speed autonomous shuttle service in Detroit in summer 2018. By March, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company was operating in at least three U.S. cities. It’s a rapid acceleration for a company that was founded less than two years ago.

We’re excited to announce that May Mobility COO and co-founder Alisyn Malek will participate in TechCrunch’s inaugural TC Sessions: Mobility, a one-day event on July 10, 2019 in San Jose, Calif. centered around the future of mobility and transportation.

An automotive engineer, Malek was recognized by Smithsonian in 2018 as a top 10 female innovator to watch and named a top automotive professional under 35 to watch by LinkedIn in 2015 for her work in cutting-edge product development and corporate venture.

Before Malek co-founded May Mobility, she had already made a name for herself at General Motors as the head of GM’s innovation pipeline. Prior to that role, Malek was an investment manager at GM Ventures, where she led investment in the autonomous space, including the early negotiations with Cruise Automation, which GM acquired in 2016.

During her time at GM, Malek also led a global team to develop advanced charging technology for the company’s Spark and Bolt EV products.

