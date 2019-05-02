Check out the latest challenge of the TC Hackathon at VivaTech 2019

Dépêche-toi et ne tarde pas! Roughly translated that means “hurry up and don’t delay!” You can still register to participate in the TC Hackathon at VivaTech to hack for some great prizes. It won’t cost you a thing to join the fun — tickets are free, and they also give you access to all three days of VivaTech 2019. Get yours now while you still can.

The TC Hackathon takes place May 17-18 — on days two and three of VivaTech. Come and join more than 500 hackers, coders, developers, UX/UI designers and other creative geniuses to build, pitch and present something incredible in less than two days. Enjoy the competition, the community, the camaraderie — and win cold, hard cash, prizes and swag in the process.

If you’re not familiar with how this hackathon works, here’s what you need to know. Teams, which can range from 4-6 people, will choose one of several sponsored hack contests (more on those in a minute) when they register. If you don’t have a team, you can find one when you get onsite.

When the hackathon starts, your team has just 24 hours to build a working solution for the challenge you selected. It’ll take all your focus, skills and stamina to get the job done. Then it’s time to present and pitch your product to the TechCrunch judges onstage — in 60 seconds.

The esteemed TechCrunch judges assign each team a score between one and five, and the team with the highest score wins the prize associated with the sponsored hack. Depending on the challenge you select, you could win €5000, incubation, other cash prizes and hardware. All teams that receive a combined score of three or higher also win tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 and VivaTech 2020.

In addition, TechCrunch will select one team as the overall best hack and award them with a €5000 grand prize. Last year, CommerceDNA earned that honor. Will it be you this time?

If you’re detailed-oriented or just plain curious, check out the TC Hackathon FAQ. Wondering about the sponsored contests we have lined up so far? Here’s the latest info:

Galeries Lafayette Publicis Sapient Predictive Mode Challenge

Discovering emerging brands and proposing an offer aligned with consumer expectations is a permanent challenge. Data can help us identify major upcoming trends and measure the potential of a brand or collection by uncovering fashion trends of tomorrow through text mining algorithms and pattern recognition in images and videos. If you wish to put your creativity and data analysis skills to link fashion and deep learning algorithms, then this challenge is made for you! The best product that addresses this challenge will receive €5000 in prize money.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 takes place in Paris on May 17-18. Don’t miss out on this exhilarating, exhausting and fun event. Register for your free ticket now. Dépêche-toi et ne tarde pas!