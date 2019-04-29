Sanofi, Cegedim and IBM add a data challenge to the TC Hackathon at VivaTech

Hundreds of the world’s top hackers, coders, developers and creative makers will descend upon TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 on 17-18 May. They’ll burn through two intense days competing to build something amazing. Do you have what it takes to go up against the best?

Competing in the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech is free, but you need to reserve your ticket now before they’re gone. Your ticket gives you access to all three days of VivaTech, plus you’ll get a shot at winning prize money, incubation and hardware in sponsored hack contests. If the judges deem your creation to be the best overall hack, you’ll take home the grand prize — an extra €5,000.

EDHEC will award €5,000 to the team that creates the best product to help students make sure they choose the course of studies and career that’s right for them. Eramet challenges teams to find a solution that can provide their customers with 100 percent transparency on their supply chains for a €5,000 prize.

Now we’re ready to unveil our third data-centric sponsored contest — drumroll please! Sanofi–Cegedim–IBM Challenge:

Collective intelligence can help to find smart solutions to make Healthcare professionals’ (HCPs) practice easier and bring better care to people living with cardio-metabolic challenges like diabetes. Sanofi, Cegedim, and IBM will provide anonymized electronic health records, for you to design data-driven solutions for HCPs and their patients. How to optimize time and effort? How to better predict & personalize care? How can we avoid health complications, and allow better decision making? The best product that addresses this challenge will receive €5000 in prize money.

Here’s how the Hackathon works. Teams composed of 4-6 people choose the contest they want to enter when they register. Don’t have a team? No problem. We’ll have a matchmaking session on site and hook you up with a team. Sorry, no one-person teams allowed.

Teams have just 24 hours to design, code and create a solution to the specific challenge. Then, when all you really want to do is collapse and sleep, it’s time to pitch your new product to the hackathon judges — in 60 seconds or less.

It’s intense, grueling, exhausting and fun. The good news is that we provide food — breakfast, lunch, dinner and midnight snacks — throughout the event. Oh, and we’ll have plenty of water, tea, coffee and Red Bull on hand, too. Want more details? Read our hack FAQ.

TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 goes down on 17-18 May at the Expo Porte de Versailles. Come and get your hack on and show the world your mad coding skills. Get your free ticket now and join us in Paris!