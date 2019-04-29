Founders, apply today for our free startup programs at Disrupt SF

As spring takes its sweet time rolling across the northern hemisphere, October may not be the first thing on the minds of early-stage startup founders. But it should be. The experience that is Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4, and now is precisely the time to make a move that could change the trajectory of your business.

We’re searching the world over for an elite fleet of outstanding early-stage startups to participate in two of our most exciting programs — TC Top Picks and Startup Battlefield. We’ve made it easy for you — fill out one application to be considered for both opportunities.

If your startup is selected as a TC Top Pick company, buckle up for a wild ride at Disrupt. Highly discerning TechCrunch editors review every application and will ultimately select up to five early-stage startups to represent each of the following tech categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Gaming, Investor Topics, Media, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS, Space and Social Impact/Education. This cadre of top-notch startups each receives a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package which, among other things, includes a prime location on our exhibition floor. In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, you’ll also receive VIP treatment and an inordinate amount of attention from investors and media — because everyone wants to meet the TC Top Pick startups.

Take it from Jana Rosenfelder, co-founder of Actijoy, who had this to say about her TC Top Pick experience at Disrupt SF 2018:

Being a TC Top Pick was a real door-opener because the media paid so much attention, and it made a big impression with people who visited our booth. It gave us more credibility, and everyone listened to us.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s premier startup competition and bastion of media and investor attention. Does your company have what it takes to go head-to-head against the very best early-stage startups in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers? It won’t cost you anything to enter or participate in our premier pitch competition, but it does require intense preparation and nerves of steel. The startups that are selected for the Startup Battlefield program at Disrupt SF receive free coaching from TechCrunch editors, so they’ll be pitch perfect in front of the judging panel. Want that $100,000 prize? Want glory, adulation and a chance to attract life-changing investors? Yeah, you do. If you need more convincing, take a minute and read our Top 5 reasons to apply for Startup Battlefield.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4, and it’s time to write the next exciting chapter of your entrepreneurial story. Apply here to be a TC Top Pick or to compete in Startup Battlefield. We can’t wait to see you in San Francisco!