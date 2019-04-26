Thanos will snap away your Google search results

Go to Google (don’t worry, I’ll wait). Type in “Thanos.” Click the little cartoon Infinity Gauntlet on the right side. Now sit back in horror as Evil Space Grimace snaps half of your search results into dust in the wind.

Call it an Easter egg or Snap Engine Optimization. It’s a fun little promotion for the last movie that needs any promoting at this point, having just sailed past $60 million for the biggest-ever Thursday preview.

This is not about the #AvengersEndGame film nor a spoiler.. so cool. Okay, now go to google search and type thanos. Click on thanos’ hand that appears at the right side of the page besides the name.. and see what happens next! Switch on the volume too.#AvengersEndGamespoilers pic.twitter.com/CDoz74ucJx — ههههه ♇ཞརས໒ཛ๑fฅศอཞศຮ ههههه (@O4Sheik) April 26, 2019

And just like Avengers: Endgame, the animation lasts for a while. The results disappear with an accompanying sound effect as the pages scrolls up and down, reliving the cliff hanger ending from the previous film.