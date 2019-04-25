Waymo CTO Dmitri Dolgov at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10

Long before there was an autonomous vehicle industry, there was Project Chauffeur — a secret endeavor staffed by about a dozen engineers and housed under Google’s moonshot factory X.

That venture, popularly known as the Google self-driving car project, would eventually graduate from its project status to become a standalone company called Waymo in 2016 — along the way helping launch an entire industry and numerous careers.

And Waymo’s CTO and VP of engineering Dmitri Dolgov has been there for the entire ride.

We're excited to announce that Dolgov will participate in TechCrunch's inaugural TC Sessions: Mobility, a one-day event on July 10, 2019 in San Jose, Calif., that is centered around the future of mobility and transportation.

We’ll talk to Dolgov about those early days, how the company has evolved and where it’s headed next as well as dig into the tech behind self-driving cars.

TC Sessions: Mobility will present a day of programming with the best and brightest founders, investors and technologists who are determined to invent a future Henry Ford might never have imagined. In case you missed it some of our recently announced speakers include, Nuro co-founder and CEO Dave Ferguson, Scoot SVP of Product Katie DeWitt, Co-founder and CEO of Voyage Oliver Cameron and co-founder, president and CEO of Mobileye Amnon Shashua — who also is a senior vice president at Intel. And there are more.

TC Sessions: Mobility aims to do more than highlight the next new thing. We’ll dig into the how and why, the cost and impact to cities, people and companies, as well as the numerous challenges that lie along the way, from technological and regulatory to capital and consumer pressures.

