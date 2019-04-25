Carbon, the fast-growing 3D printing business, is raising up to $300M

Carbon, the poster child for 3D printing, has authorized the sale of $300 million in Series E shares, according to a Delaware stock filing uncovered by PitchBook. If Carbon raises the full amount, it could reach a valuation of $2.5 billion.

Using its proprietary Digital Light Synthesis technology, the business has brought 3D printing technology to manufacturing, building high-tech sports equipment, a line of custom sneakers for Adidas and more. It was valued at $1.7 billion by venture capitalists with a $200 million Series D in 2018.

Carbon declined to comment on its upcoming fundraising plans.

Redwood City-based Carbon is well-capitalized. To date, it’s raised a total of $422 million from investors like Sequoia, GV, Fidelity, General Electric, Hydra Ventures and Adidas Ventures, not including the incoming round of capital.

Carbon wants to help designers and manufacturers be more efficient, cut costs and waste less energy and materials. Under the leadership of co-founder and chief executive officer Joseph DeSimone, the company recently promoted Craig Carlson, their former vice president of engineering, to chief technology officer.

“We are at the forefront of digital manufacturing, creating a new standard for the industry. In order to continue pushing the boundaries of what our technology can do and to execute our global growth strategy, we need to have the best team at the top,” DeSimone said in a statement following news of the promotion.