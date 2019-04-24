Apply to participate in the Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019

Great news for all you coders, hackers, developers and creative tech makers — our onsite Hackathon returns to Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Applications to hack are open now and if you’re selected, you get to flex your mighty coding skills and go head-to-head against some of the world’s best developers to build something amazing. Even better, participating in the Hackathon doesn’t cost a thing, so hop to it and apply right here.

The Hackathon is a grueling, exhilarating, sleep-deprived experience — and a ton of fun. It puts your skills to the test, tries your endurance and fosters community. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered in terms of food and drink. Pizza, beer and plenty of coffee will help keep you fueled and focused.

Here’s how the Disrupt SF 2019 Hackathon works. It takes place during the Disrupt conference in a dedicated section of Moscone Convention Center. Only 800 hackers will be accepted to have a day and a half to build projects with sponsored APIs, data sets and other tools.

There will be plenty of sponsors offering prizes (often a nice chunk of cash) to the teams that best address their specific challenges. On top of that, TechCrunch will award a $10,000 grand prize to the best overall hack project.

What kind of sponsored contests can you expect? We’ll announce this year’s sponsors and contests over the next few weeks, but you can get an idea of what’s coming from the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from last year’s Disrupt SF 2018 Hackathon.

Judging begins on the afternoon of day two. Our experts will review all completed projects in a science fair- style format and select 10 finalists. On day three, the 10 finalists each have two minutes to pitch their project on the Extra Crunch Stage. Check out the entire agenda on the Hackathon website.

After the judges confer, sponsor partners will announce the winner of their specific contests and, finally, TechCrunch will announce one overall Hackathon champion and winner of the $10,000 grand prize.

Need more reasons to apply? This is a great opportunity to meet and network with your peers, potential partners or employers. Plus, Hackathon participants receive free Innovator passes to Disrupt for that third day. Sweet.

Remember, it won’t cost you anything to apply to participate in the Hackathon, which takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4 at Moscone North. Don’t miss out on this chance to display your prowess to a global developer community. Apply to the Hackathon today. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt SF? Click here.