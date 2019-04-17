Walt Disney and Badoo join companies pledging money to rebuild Notre-Dame

Walt Disney and dating app Badoo are the latest companies to pledge funds for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame after the historic cathedral sustained severe damage in a fire earlier this week. Disney is giving $5 million to help reconstruct the 800-year-old Parisian landmark, while Badoo will donate all of its April profits from its 22 million users in France.

They join several other companies that have already promised money, including Apple and a €100 million (about $113 million) pledge from Groupe Artemis, the holding company of French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. Pinault is the owner of luxury brand conglomerate Kering, which counts Gucci and Saint Laurent in its portfolio.

In total, about $1 billion in total has been pledged from individuals and companies. President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious five-year plan to restore Notre-Dame, though restoration experts say it may take as many as 15 years.

In a statement, Walt Disney chairman and chief executive officer Bob Iger said “Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history. The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbor in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplacable masterpiece.”

Badoo made its announcement in a tweet earlier today.