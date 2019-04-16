Apple will donate money to rebuild Notre-Dame

In a tweet this morning, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company would be donating to rebuilding efforts to restore Notre-Dame.

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.🇫🇷 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2019

Cook’s commitment comes as French companies and private families have rallied to the cause of rebuilding the centuries-old cathedral (and international symbol of Paris and France), which was largely destroyed in a fire yesterday.

In all, companies like LVMH, which owns the luxury fashion brands Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy; Total, the French energy giant; and the billionaire owner of the luxury company, Kering, Francois Henri-Pinault, have committed $450 million to reconstruction efforts for the church.

Firefighters saved the iconic cathedral from total destruction after a fire broke out Monday evening, but not before the fire ravaged the 856-year-old building, destroying much of its roof and its main spire.

After eight hours, firefighters were able to control and then extinguish the blaze, saving its two rectangular towers that flank the main entrance to the church, and relics, including the Crown of Thorns, said to have been worn by Jesus Christ before the crucifixion.

International fundraising efforts to rebuild remain underway.

Apple did not respond yet to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we get more details.