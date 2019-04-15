Uber’s JUMP Bikes founder and Scoot’s SVP of Product are talking bikes and scooters at TC Sessions: Mobility

Micromobility — electric personal vehicles — has gone from being non-existent to ubiquitous across cities all over the world. Currently, we’re seeing micromobility take on the form of electric scooters and pedal-assist bikes.

JUMP and Scoot operate in both of those categories. JUMP got its start as a pedal-assist bike-share startup, but has since evolved to handle electric scooters. And while Scoot’s first product from 2012 was an electric moped, it got its feet wet with bikes back in May 2018, then electric scooters later that same year.

Between JUMP founder Ryan Rzepecki, who sold his startup to Uber for about $200 million, and Scoot SVP of Product Katie DeWitt, TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility presented on July 10 in San Jose, Calif. is ready to dive deep into what the future of micromobility holds for us.

We’ll explore topics around asset management, unit economics, partnering with cities, data sharing, consolidation and what a potential shift to ownership would mean.

