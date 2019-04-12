Bird will launch electric scooters in 50+ European cities

Bird is gearing up to launch in more than 50 additional cities throughout Europe this spring.

Bird began its expansion into Europe less than one year ago. Today, Bird operates its scooters in Paris, Brussels, Vienna, Zurich and other European cities. This launch will increase its European fleet size more than ten-fold.

“World class brands and companies have the perfect formula of economics and the ability to grow and scale,” Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden said in a statement. “As we expand Bird’s global footprint, we will demonstrate unmatched innovation, commitment to riders, neighborhoods and cities and operational excellence while generating an explosive run rate. This formula will drive great impact and progress on our mission to make our cities and communities more livable.”

This comes about one month after Bird laid off between four to five percent of its workforce. The layoffs were part of Bird’s annual performance review process and only affected U.S.-based employees. Those laid off were eligible for severance, including health and medical benefits.

Bird has raised more than $400 million in funding to date and is reportedly in the midst of raising an additional $300 million.