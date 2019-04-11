Will you make the cut? Apply to Startup Battlefield & TC Top Picks @ Disrupt SF 2019

Exposure. That’s a key ingredient for early-stage startup success. If you’re hungry for massive exposure — to a global audience, to the media and to tech investors — then be sure to apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019, which takes place October 2-4.

Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF is a global phenomenon — a high-stakes pitch competition where roughly 20 of the best early-stage startups compete head-to-head for a $100,000 equity-free cash prize. That’s one heck of an adrenaline shot to your bottom line. But regardless of who wins the money, every participating team shares the bright, potentially life-changing spotlight that is Startup Battlefield. They also become part of the Startup Battlefield alumni community.

Since it debuted in 2007, Startup Battlefield has helped launch 857 companies. This community has gone on to collectively raise $8.8 billion in funding and produce 109 exits. Familiar names like Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer, TripIt — and many others — launched on a Startup Battlefield stage. You won’t find a better opportunity to showcase your early-stage startup in front of the influential people who can make your startup dreams come true.

Need more convincing? Check out these five reasons to apply for Startup Battlefield, and then go do it.

Both the Battlefield and our TC Top Picks always draw intense interest, media coverage and investor love. Both programs are highly competitive, and TechCrunch editors with a knack for spotting exceptional startups will closely vet each application. And talk about a fabulous ROI — it won’t cost you a thing to apply or to participate in either program. Apply once to be considered for both programs.

Our TC Top Picks program represents the outstanding pre-Series A startups in their respective categories. TechCrunch editors will select up to five startups in each of the following tracks: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact/Education.

Top Pick designees receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and a prime location in Startup Alley, our exhibition floor featuring hundreds of early-stage startups. They also get a three-minute interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage, and we’ll shoot, edit and promote that interview across our social media platforms. Did we mention invitations to VIP events? Talk about exposure. More than 10,000 attendees — including tech media and investors — will explore Startup Alley, and the spotlight shines brightly on TC Top Picks.

Exposure, media coverage and funding — you’ll find all three ingredients at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Can you hit the trifecta? Improve your odds for success and apply to Startup Battlefield and TC Top Picks today.