Travis Kalanick stands to make billions from Uber’s IPO

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who resigned from the company in 2017, still stands to make billions in the company’s initial public offering, expected in May.

The ride-hailing giant dropped its S-1 this afternoon, confirming plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “Uber.” The company did not disclose the valuation it’s seeking but is said to be planning to sell around $10 billion in stock.

The filing highlights Uber’s key stockholders, including Kalanick, who owns 8.3 percent of the company’s pre-IPO shares valued at roughly $9 billion, assuming an initial market cap of $100 billion.

Uber has raised nearly $20 billion in a combination of debt and equity funding, making it the most well-capitalized pre-IPO business ever. Its IPO will make history as the eighth largest debut in U.S. history, Axios reports.

According to the filing, the SoftBank Vision Fund owns 16.3 percent of pre-IPO shares. Its remaining largest shareholders include Benchmark (11 percent), Uber co-founder Garrett Camp’s startup studio Expa (6 percent), Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (5.3 percent) and Alphabet (5.2 percent).

Uber’s early stakeholders, though not mentioned in the filing, will undoubtedly make a lot of money on the IPO, too. That includes Menlo Ventures, Lowercase Capital and First Round Capital, as well as a bunch of individual investors.