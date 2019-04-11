The importance of seating at the investor meeting

We just finished YCombinator. Surrounding Demo Day, we went to a lot of investor meetings. Such conversations are usually well-choreographed and methodical but their physical conditions can be variable and random. The following will massively (though subtly) impact the flow of a meeting

1. Furniture

2. Room layout

3. Where people sit

Despite the outsized impact the above can have on the outcome, their configuration is often haphazard. I have been documenting my findings for you.

Before I continue, I should mention that I think a lot about seating. I spoke to NPR once about where to sit at dinner. Maybe I think about it too much.

My previous article outlines basic tactics for unassigned seat selection at the dinner table. Pitch meetings aren’t usually held at a dinner table (thankfully), but many of the same seating principles apply. Investor meetings introduce notable differences:

Table size is rarely optimized for party size

Conversation is semi-structured, as opposed to freeform

There are two “sides” (and sometimes one is outnumbered)

Here are some of the configurations we’ve encountered so far: