Slow Ventures raises $220M across two new funds

In 2011, a group of early Facebook employees pooled together some capital, $1.25 million to be exact, and created a venture firm based on the idea that developing ideas and forming successful companies takes time. Slow Ventures, they called it, went on to back some of the buzziest unicorns at the seed-stage, including Slack, Casper, Postmates and Airtable.

Today, Slow is announcing its fourth big fundraise: $220 million for two funds. Specifically, the firm has attracted $165 million for its fourth flagship seed fund and an additional $55 million for its first follow-on fund.

“With our first Opportunity Fund, we’re excited to be able to invest additional capital in existing Slow portfolio companies as they scale, while also now being able to invest for the first time in more mature growth-stage companies that we missed earlier on,” the partners wrote in the fund announcement.

Slow co-founder Dave Morin, who helped build the Facebook Platform and Facebook Connect during his tenure at the social media giant, and Scott Marlette, who joined Slow in 2016 after co-founding GoodRx, will be taking a step back from the fund.