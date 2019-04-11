Claire Delaunay will be speaking at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI next week at UC Berkeley

We’re a week out from our third-annual TC Sessions: Robotics event, and we still have some surprises left to announce. I know, we’re just as surprised as you are. We’ve already announced that Marc Raibert, Colin Angle, Melonee Wise and Anthony Levandowski will be joining us in Berkeley next week, and today we’re adding Claire Delaunay to the list of distinguished names.

Delaunay is VP of engineering at NVIDIA. Prior to NVIDIA, she worked as the Director of Engineering at Uber, after the ride-sharing service acquired her startup, Otto. She has also worked as the robotics program lead at Google.

She is currently the head of NVIDIA Isaac. The company’s robotics platform is designed to make it easier for companies of various experience levels and means to develop robots. Delaunay will discuss the platform and showcase some of NVIDIA’s in-house robotics reference devices, including Kaya and Carter.

Speaking of NVIDIA, TechCrunch is partnering with them on April 17 (the day before the conference) to host a Deep Learning for Robotics workshop at UC Berkeley. This in-person workshop will teach you how to implement and deploy an end-to-end project through hands-on training in eight hours led by an instructor. Click here to learn more about the workshop.

