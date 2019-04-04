‘This is Your Life in Silicon Valley’: NYT’s Mike Isaac discusses his upcoming Uber book, Leaks from Facebook and More

Welcome to this week’s transcribed edition of This is Your Life in Silicon Valley. We’re running an experiment for Extra Crunch members that puts This is Your Life in Silicon Valley in words – so you can read from wherever you are.

This is your Life in Silicon Valley was originally started by Sunil Rajaraman and Jascha Kaykas-Wolff in 2018. Rajaraman is a serial entrepreneur and writer (Co-Founded Scripted.com, and is currently an EIR at Foundation Capital), Kaykas-Wolff is the current CMO at Mozilla and ran marketing at BitTorrent. Rajaraman and Kaykas-Wolff started the podcast after a series of blog posts that Sunil wrote for The Bold Italic went viral. The goal of the podcast is to cover issues at the intersection of technology and culture – sharing a different perspective of life in the Bay Area. Their guests include entrepreneurs like Sam Lessin, journalists like Kara Swisher and politicians like Mayor Libby Schaaf and local business owners like David White of Flour + Water.

This week’s edition of This is Your Life in Silicon Valley features Mike Isaac, whose upcoming book about Uber – ‘Super Pumped’ – is sure to generate controversy. Isaac conducted hundreds of interviews for the book, and answers some pointed questions about his research during this podcast. Isaac also talks about press leaks, Facebook hacks and more during this interview.

If you want to hear what Mike would ask Travis Kalanick if he had the opportunity for a sitdown, you don’t want to miss this transcript.

For access to the full transcription, become a member of Extra Crunch. Learn more and try it for free.

Sunil Rajaraman:

Welcome to season three of This is your Life in Silicon Valley, a podcast about the Bay Area, technology, and culture. I’m your host Sunil Rajaraman, and I’m joined by my cohost, Jascha Kaykas-Wolff-Wolff. This is your Life in Silicon Valley is brought to you by The Bold Italic.