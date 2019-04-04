Tesla is rolling out new Atari games as part of its TeslAtari feature

Tesla is adding 2048 and Atari’s Super Breakout to the list of games that drivers and passengers can play on the company’s dashboard display.

The company added Atari games to its slate of apps and services last August via a software update. At the time, the initial slate of games included Missile Command, Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and Centipede.

Contrary to our speculation at the time, Pole Position was not offered with the steering wheel as an input.

Customers will see the update with new games available as soon as today, but some updates may take longer to reach the entire fleet. For folks with a jones to play Super Breakout on their $45,000 car now now now they can connect to Wi-Fi to get the update sooner.