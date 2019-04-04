MacKenzie Bezos giving ex-husband Jeff 75 percent of Amazon stock, voting control

In a tweet today, MacKenzie Bezos noted that her 26 year marriage to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been formally dissolved. She added that she will be giving the executive all interest in the Bezos-owned Washington Post and privatized space company, Blue Origin.

The deal also finds MacKenzie giving her ex 75 percent of their joint Amazon stock, with Jeff also retaining voting control in her remaining 25, “to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

She explained that she is “grateful” at having finalized the dissolution process, adding that she is, “excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.” MacKenzie Bezos is an accomplished writer, releasing her debut novel The Testing of Luther Albright in 2005. The book went on to win an American Book Award.

It was Jeff who announced the couple’s pending divorce on Twitter three months prior, following a trial separation, noting that they would “continue our shared lives as friends.”

Amazon stock is presently trading at $1,813.02, making their combined stock worth $143 billion. MacKenzie’s share works out to around $35.6 billion, with Jeff’s at $107.4 billion.