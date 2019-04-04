Captain Marvel becomes the latest Marvel film to bring in $1 billion for Disney

Captain Marvel has crossed the $1 billion mark in worldwide ticket sales, according to a report in Variety.

It’s the seventh movie based on Marvel Comics’ intellectual property to hit that milestone, indicating that Disney may be the house that Mickey Mouse built, Marvel’s comic empire is adding a few more stories.

Captain Marvel’s success also underscores the notion that superheroines can perform just as well at the box office as their male counterparts.

It’s also a blow to the online trolls who sought to derail the movie early on with a concerted effort to post negative reviews and drive down audience ratings for the film upon its release.