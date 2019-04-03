Google Drive adds workflow integrations with DocuSign, K2 and Nintex

Google today announced a few new workflow integrations for its Drive file storage service that’ll bring to the service support for some features from DocuSign and process automation platforms K2 and Nintex.

None of these new integrations are all that unusual, but if you use a combination of Drive and the newly supported tools, they will undoubtedly make your daily work a little bit easier.

For DocuSign, the new integration lets you prepare, sign and store your documents right in Google Drive, as well as trigger actions like billing, account activation and payments after an agreement has been signed.

The K2 integration is a bit different and focuses on that company’s machine learning tools. It’ll allow users to train models on a workflow (using Google machine learning tools) and then, for example, determine whether a loan should be automatically approved or denied, with all of the information about those requests and the approval process stored in a Google Sheet. The integration also supports more pedestrian use cases, though, including the ability to make lots of documents in Drive more easily discoverable.

“K2 is committed to simplifying the way in which our customers connect and manage their information, whether it resides on-premise or in the cloud,” said Eyal Inbar, vice president of Global Technology Alliances at K2. “By integrating with Google Drive, we are able to put the next-generation of content management services in the hands of our customers so they can build and implement powerful workflows into their applications.”

Nintex’s solution seems to be a bit more specialized, with a focus on contract management lifecycles for HR, legal and sales use cases. There’s nothing exciting about managing contracts, but that’s probably a good thing, and ideally, adding more automation will help to keep it that way.