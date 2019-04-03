Discover Deep Learning with Nvidia’s Robotics Workshop on April 17 at UC Berkeley

Nvidia is partnering with TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI to host a pre-conference workshop at UC Berkeley on April 17 titled Deep Learning for Robotics.

In this eight-hour, instructor-led workshop you’ll get an overview of the Robot Operating System(ROS) and its associated architecture, followed by hands-on simulation and coding experience using a live GPU-accelerated environment. At the end of completing your assessment, you’ll get an Nvidia Deep Learning Institute certificate. Learn more about the workshop here.

Learning Objectives

Learn the general ROS paradigm of messages passing between nodes

Learn to work with the robotic development workflow by taking a hands-on approach to simulation, development and deployment using a Gazebo simulator

Learn to integrate an object detection inference model, trained with DIGITS, into a ROS network to build autonomous behavior for a Jetson-based robot

Why Deep Learning Institute Hands-on Training?

Learn how to build deep learning and accelerated computing applications across a wide range of industry segments, such as autonomous vehicles, digital content creation, finance, game development, healthcare and more

Benefit from guided hands-on experience using the widely used, industry-standard software, tools and frameworks

Gain real-world expertise through content designed in collaboration with industry leaders such as the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Mayo Clinic and PwC

Earn a DLI certificate to demonstrate your subject matter competency and support professional career growth

Access content anywhere, anytime with a fully configured, GPU-accelerated workstation in the cloud

Prerequisites:

Experience with deep neural networks (specifically variations of CNNs) and intermediate-level experience Python. Knowledge of Linux and C++ is helpful but not required.

Tickets are on sale now for $299 (normally $500) for this immersive workshop. Seating is limited, book your ticket today before we sell out.

What: Nvidia Deep Learning for Robotics Workshop

When: April 17, 2019

Duration: 8 hours, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Where: UC Berkeley, CA

Type: In-person, instructor-led workshop

Cost: $299

Tools, Libraries, Frameworks: ROS, GAZEBO simulator, NVIDIA DIGITS