Discover Deep Learning with Nvidia’s Robotics Workshop on April 17 at UC Berkeley

Nvidia is partnering with TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI to host a pre-conference workshop at UC Berkeley on April 17 titled Deep Learning for Robotics.
In this eight-hour, instructor-led workshop you’ll get an overview of the Robot Operating System(ROS) and its associated architecture, followed by hands-on simulation and coding experience using a live GPU-accelerated environment. At the end of completing your assessment, you’ll get an Nvidia Deep Learning Institute certificate. Learn more about the workshop here.
Learning Objectives
- Learn the general ROS paradigm of messages passing between nodes
- Learn to work with the robotic development workflow by taking a hands-on approach to simulation, development and deployment using a Gazebo simulator
- Learn to integrate an object detection inference model, trained with DIGITS, into a ROS network to build autonomous behavior for a Jetson-based robot
Why Deep Learning Institute Hands-on Training?
- Learn how to build deep learning and accelerated computing applications across a wide range of industry segments, such as autonomous vehicles, digital content creation, finance, game development, healthcare and more
- Benefit from guided hands-on experience using the widely used, industry-standard software, tools and frameworks
- Gain real-world expertise through content designed in collaboration with industry leaders such as the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Mayo Clinic and PwC
- Earn a DLI certificate to demonstrate your subject matter competency and support professional career growth
- Access content anywhere, anytime with a fully configured, GPU-accelerated workstation in the cloud
Prerequisites:
Experience with deep neural networks (specifically variations of CNNs) and intermediate-level experience Python. Knowledge of Linux and C++ is helpful but not required.
Tickets are on sale now for $299 (normally $500) for this immersive workshop. Seating is limited, book your ticket today before we sell out.
What: Nvidia Deep Learning for Robotics Workshop
When: April 17, 2019
Duration: 8 hours, 10:00am – 6:00pm
Where: UC Berkeley, CA
Type: In-person, instructor-led workshop
Cost: $299
Tools, Libraries, Frameworks: ROS, GAZEBO simulator, NVIDIA DIGITS