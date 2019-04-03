Developers – sign up to hack at the TC Hackathon at VivaTech

The search is on for the most creative, talented and inspired developers, coders, hackers and programmers. It’s time to put your mad skills to the test and your reputation on the line — hackathon style. We’re returning to the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris to host TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 on May 17-18. Even better — it doesn’t cost a thing to compete. C’est incroyable! Get your free ticket now before they’re gone.

This hackathon is open to everyone — across Europe and beyond. If you have an idea for an app that’s been keeping you up at night, now’s your time to make it happen. Join the hundreds of other like-minded techies, form ad-hoc teams and build something great using BeMyApp, the official Hackathon platform.

Teams will have just 24 sugar-, caffeine- and energy-drink-fueled hours to birth their creations, and it’ll be an exhausting thrill ride. In this addled, sleep-deprived state, you’ll get just 60 seconds to present your product to the panel of esteemed Hackathon judges.

Yeah, it’s grueling, but it’s also seriously fun. You get to go head-to-head with other coders at the top of their game, and it’s an invaluable opportunity to share ideas, learn new skills and network with your community.

TechCrunch Hackathon judges assign each team a score between 1 – 5. The team with the highest score walks away with major bragging rights and a €5,000 cash prize. All teams that earn a three or higher will receive two tickets to VivaTech 2020 and two tickets to TC Disrupt Berlin 2019 in December.

And, like every awesome TechCrunch Hackathon, you can win top-quality swag, cash prizes and other cool stuff from our sponsors like EDHEC. They will be handing out their own €5,000 cash prize for the project that addresses this challenge the best:

Making an impact can have different meanings, and we believe that one of them is about improving how we support student’s careers. Have you ever asked yourself “have I chosen the right studies and the right career for me?”

According to the French Ministry of Higher Education, 150.000 french students decide to change their degree course. Participating in the TC Hackathon at VivaTech is a great way to solve this issue through innovation. So let’s help them find the path that suits them best for their future career!

Stay tuned! We’ll be announcing more sponsored challenges and prizes soon.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 takes place at the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on May 17-18. What the heck are you waiting for? Tickets are free, but supplies are limited. When they’re gone — poof — that’s it. Sign up for the hackathon now while you still can. Nous sommes ravis de vous voir à Paris!