That’s it for Google+, Google’s failed social network that once tried to take on Facebook and Twitter. As scheduled, the company has now started deleting user accounts and their data.

Chances are, you’re not going to feel all that sad about the end of Google+ since you probably haven’t used it for years. But if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic, here’s a little chronology of some of our coverage over the years.

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2018