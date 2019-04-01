TechCrunch (Extra Crunch) is looking for great startup guest authors

In the six weeks since we launched Extra Crunch, we’ve seen that readers and subscribers really want the latest practical tips and warnings about building a company — from the people on the cutting edge.

So we want to feature subject-matter experts, writing about what they learn from working with startup clients.

You may remember, however, that the Crunch Network for contributors came to a necessary end a couple of years ago, in favor of an invite-only process for guest columns. It “had gotten a bit overrun,” as my colleagues memorably wrote at the time, “with pieces that we strongly suspected were ghost-written by PR or really had no business being given the platform.”

Today, we are inviting people who do key work with startups to apply, if you are one of those people and you have ideas for articles that might be a great fit for Extra Crunch and/or TechCrunch.

Just get in touch at ec_columns@techcrunch.com

Successful columns will include a big, actionable insight that is derived from the author’s professional experience, and reinforced by data and anecdotes they can provide.

Here are some of the many insidery topics that we want to go deeper on with the right columnists: growth marketing, legal issues, recruiting, M&A, and company culture and inclusion.

Here are early examples to illustrate what we are looking for:

Other notes:

There is no word count limit, although we encourage you to go long if you have a lot to say — take your readers as seriously as they take you. The range is typically 1500-2500 words.



Come prepared to go through an editing process with us, since our goal is to be significantly better than what one can find elsewhere on the internet.



We are happy to discuss re-publication rights.



While our focus is the Extra Crunch audience, some topics will be best served by some combination of free and paywalled articles.



We love one-off articles but we love regular contributions even more.



If all this sounds right for you, please get in touch at ec_columns@techcrunch.com