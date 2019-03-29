Form D filings, logistics, and Niantic

From Extra Crunch I wrote a comprehensive look at the new norms around Form D filings, which are filed with the SEC after a venture round closes. Those who’ve read this newsletter for a while know that I’ve been researching this topic for some months now. This is the sort of story that I love: a technical issue, but one with freakishly large consequences for founders and frankly for society in general. Do have a read if you have no idea what a Form D is or why it is important.

John Eden has a look at how software and regulations are opening up the shipping and logistics space for startups and greater competition.

has a look at how software and regulations are opening up the shipping and logistics space for startups and greater competition. The first part of the Niantic EC-1 drops later today – do take a look at the Extra Crunch stream a few hours from now to catch it all early. Wide Angle Photo by Stephen McCarthy / RISE via Sportsfile

Stories from outside the 280/101 corridor