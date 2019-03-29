Daily Crunch: Lyft debuts on Nasdaq

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Lyft prices IPO at top of range

Lyft raised more than $2 billion Thursday afternoon after pricing its shares at $72 apiece, the top of the expected range of $70 to $72 per share. This gives Lyft a fully diluted market value of $24 billion.

The company is debuting on the Nasdaq stock exchange today, trading under the ticker symbol “LYFT.”

2. How Apple Card works

Overall, the Apple Card has some relatively unique and interesting takes on data transparency for users, who are getting what appears to be an information-rich — but easy to interpret — interface, along with a solid set of security features.

3. Huawei books $8.8B profit for 2018 as consumer devices become top moneymaker

Despite an ongoing tussle with the U.S. government, signs look positive for Huawei. The Chinese firm just released its end of year report for 2018 and profit is up 25 percent to 59.3 billion CNY, or $8.84 billion, thanks to its fast-growing smartphone and devices business.

4. Daimler Trucks buys a majority stake in self-driving tech company Torc Robotics

The companies said that the partnership will see Torc working with Daimler Trucks’ developers to move into the trucking market, while maintaining the Torc name, team and facilities.

5. Facebook launches searchable transparency library of all active ads

Facebook’s Ads Archive that launched in May 2018 previously only included ads related to politics or policy issues, but now shows all active ads about anything.

6. Sinemia says canceled accounts are defense against subscriber misuse

A new statement says the company conducted “a detailed fraud and misuse detection analysis earlier this month,” and has removed around 3 percent of accounts due to “misuse or fraudulent activity” since the beginning of March.

7. Snap CEO’s sister Caroline Spiegel starts a no-visuals porn site

The 22-year-old college senior tells TechCrunch that on April 13th she’ll launch Quinn, which she describes as “a much less gross, more fun Pornhub for women.”