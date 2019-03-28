Group discounts let you bring the whole team to Disrupt SF 2019

Why resort to rock, paper, scissors to see which members of your early-stage startup or investment firm get to attend Disrupt SF 2019? Group discounts make it possible to bring the whole team, and that means more inspiration, connection and opportunity for your company.

TechCrunch offers group discounts for every pass level, so don’t miss your chance to show up in force at Moscone North on October 2-4. Your whole team can reap the benefits that come from hearing world-class speakers — tech titans, up-and-coming founders, startup investors — discussing crucial issues. Network in Startup Alley where hundreds of outstanding early-stage startups gather to show their stuff. Catch the Startup Battlefield competition to see who’ll win the $100,000 prize. And that’s merely the tip of the Disrupt iceberg.

Keep in mind that the group discount pricing applies to passes you buy all at once. Here’s everything else you need to know about Disrupt SF group discounts.

Group Innovator Pass: Buy five or more passes and get a 20 percent discount. Need 10 or more passes? Email us for a price quote at events@techcrunch.com. An Innovator Pass provides access to the Main Stage, Next Stage, Q&As, workshops, CrunchMatch, networking receptions and the Disrupt App, which lets you communicate with other attendees.

Group Founder Pass: Buy two or more passes and you’ll get a 10 percent discount. Your Founder Pass gets you the same benefits as an Innovator Pass but at an already discounted rate — but you have to be a (co)founder of a company (of any size).

Group Investor Pass: Purchase two or more passes to get a 10 percent discount. An Investor Pass provides the same benefits as an Innovator pass, PLUS access to the Investor Lounge, an invitation to investor-only reception and two hours of private meeting space.

Group Expo Only Pass: If you want to buy Expo Only Passes in bulk (10 or more), email events@techcrunch.com for a price quote. An Expo Only Pass grants access to the Startup Alley expo floor, workshops and a lite version of the Disrupt App.

Group Startup Alley Exhibitor Packages: If you’re interested in purchasing more than one Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, email startupalley@techcrunch.com for more information. This package includes exhibit space for one day, use of the Startup Alley Lounge, access to the media list and two or three Founder Passes, depending on when you book.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4. We’re making it easy to bring the whole team, cover all the action, connect with more people and increase your opportunity. What? You’re flying solo? Then get your early-bird ticket now and save up to $1,800. No matter how you get there, we can’t wait to see you in San Francisco!