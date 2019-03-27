New experiments with transcripts, plus game streaming and social platforms

From Extra Crunch
- Apologies – yesterday’s daily got stuck on a plane from LAX and never sent out. This is your combined Tuesday + Wednesday editions.
- New Experiment: The Bold Italic’s popular podcast This is Your Life in Silicon Valley is a mainstay on playlists in the Bay Area. Given the popularity of Equity’s transcripts, we are experimenting with transcribing non-TechCrunch podcasts as a member benefit of Extra Crunch. The transcript of the first episode is an interview with Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf.
- Devin Coldewey gives Extra Crunch members a comprehensive and careful look at the coming war over game streaming. Plus, we posted the transcript of our GDC-focused conference call with Lucas Matney and Eric Peckham from last Friday.
- Greg Epstein has published his next conversation on ethics in technology, this time interviewing prominent youth culture and social networks journalist Taylor Lorenz. This one focuses heavily on product: how do you design and build ethical products that are used by diverse users?
- Eric Eldon has profiled another Verified Expert startup attorney, this time Cooley LLP lawyer Mike Lincoln.
- Arman Tabatabai has a summary of a new report on the future of work.
Wide Angle
Stories from outside the 280/101 corridor