Apple Watch ECG capabilities arrive for users across Europe and Hong Kong

Apple’s latest-generation Apple Watch doesn’t just have a curved display and a new industrial design, one of the major features of the Watch when it launched last year were its advanced health-tracking capabilities, particularly in regards to heart health and AFib detection.

Those features arrived in the US in December, but users abroad have had to wait. Today, Apple announced that the electro-cardiogram feature and irregular rhythm detection functionality is coming to 19 European countries and Hong Kong in the Watch’s latest update. These users will also gain access to the irregular rhythm detection features available on Watch models Series 1 and later.

Supported countries include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the U.K and Switzerland.

Irregular rhythm detection is available on Apple Watch Series 1 and later. The ECG app is only available on the Apple Watch Series 4, but if you’re a European or Hong Kong-based user and curious of the new capabilities, update your Watch to 5.2 then open the Health app on your updated iPhone and go through the on-boarding process.