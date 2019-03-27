Apple’s continued to improve the MacBook line’s butterfly switch keyboards. In fact, the technology is on its third generation, which added a rubberized membrane designed to fix ongoing issues and reduce that loud clacking sound.

But even the most devoted Apple fans have continued to have gripes, from stuck keys to random misfires. True story: One time at an Amazon event in Seattle I sent an employee on a mad dash for some compressed air inside the Spheres. I can’t remember which consonant I lost, but it seemed pretty vital to the delivery of breaking news at the time. I think maybe it was “M.”

More recently, I had to take my laptop into IT after it was firing off random spaces and periods. I might have screamed at my desk a few times over that one. Then there was this, wic onestly couldn’t ave appened at a worse time.

I kid you not, te "H" key on my Macbook just started acting up. Only firing alf te time — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) March 25, 2019

Apple’s acknowledged issues in the past, suggesting free repairs. And now it’s offered The Wall Street Journal a bit of an apology for the ongoing woes.

“We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry,” the company writes. “The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

It goes on to suggest users contact AppleCare over any issues that might arise. I will say that the latest keyboards are a step in the right direction for the company, but enough of the original problems continue to persist that Apple really ought to go back to the drawing board on this one.