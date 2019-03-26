The updated Apple News app kept crashing for some users this morning

Update: The issue appears to have been fixed.
While you’ll have to wait for a not-yet-announced date to pay a not-yet-announced price for several of the subscription services that Apple announced yesterday, Apple News+ actually launched pretty quickly … and then started crashing.
At least, that was my experience this morning after I updated my iPad to iOS 12.2, then reinstalled and opened the News app. The app started loading, then kicked me out a few seconds later. Then it did it again, and again, and again.
It’s not clear how widespread the issue is, but my colleague Matt Burns had a similar experience on his iPhone 8, and a number of other users seem to be tweeting about their own crashes on iPads, iPhones and Macs.
There are, however, reports that you can circumvent the issue by immediately selecting the News+ tab and letting it load.
In fact, I managed to do that myself, so that I could sign-up for the new $9.99 subscription (which includes TechCrunch’s own Extra Crunch). I appear to have subscribed successfully — only to have the app start crashing on me again.
Not the most auspicious start for a paid product, and one that’s already spurring debate about whether or not it can help the news industry.