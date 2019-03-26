The updated Apple News app kept crashing for some users this morning

Update: The issue appears to have been fixed.

While you’ll have to wait for a not-yet-announced date to pay a not-yet-announced price for several of the subscription services that Apple announced yesterday, Apple News+ actually launched pretty quickly … and then started crashing.

At least, that was my experience this morning after I updated my iPad to iOS 12.2, then reinstalled and opened the News app. The app started loading, then kicked me out a few seconds later. Then it did it again, and again, and again.

It’s not clear how widespread the issue is, but my colleague Matt Burns had a similar experience on his iPhone 8, and a number of other users seem to be tweeting about their own crashes on iPads, iPhones and Macs.

Wow, Apple News is instant crash this AM for a bunch of us.@AppleNews

If I cancel my sub will it start working again? pic.twitter.com/mLAWgsMzyb — Ty Graham (@tygraham) March 26, 2019

There are, however, reports that you can circumvent the issue by immediately selecting the News+ tab and letting it load.

In fact, I managed to do that myself, so that I could sign-up for the new $9.99 subscription (which includes TechCrunch’s own Extra Crunch). I appear to have subscribed successfully — only to have the app start crashing on me again.

Not the most auspicious start for a paid product, and one that’s already spurring debate about whether or not it can help the news industry.